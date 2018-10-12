App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi rejigs primary market advisory panel

PMAC also advises Sebi on matters required to be taken up for changes in legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in systems and procedures in the primary market, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Capital markets regulator Sebi has reconstituted its Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) which advises it on issues related to the regulation and development of IPOs and other such segments. The 24-member panel is chaired by T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman of the Manipal Global Education Services.

PMAC also advises Sebi on matters required to be taken up for changes in legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in systems and procedures in the primary market, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

The other members of the panel include BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, NSE chief Vikram Limaye, ICAI President Nilesh Vikamsey, ICSI President Shyam Agrawal and HDFC Vice Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry.

Besides, Sebi's executive directors -- Ananta Barua and Amarjeet Singh, Sebi Chief General Manager Jayanta Jash and RBI Chief General Manager S K Kar are part of the panel.

The terms of reference of the committee include advising Sebi on matters to be taken up for changes in the legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in systems and procedures in the primary market.

Besides, it has been mandated to advise Sebi on matters relating to regulation of intermediaries for ensuring investor protection in the primary market.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.