Sebi reins in bond platforms selling unlisted securities, expands product categories

Clause 5.2 of the circular for online bond platform providers has been revised to include a few new product categories

Online bond platforms (OBPs) have been found to be offering debt securities that are not listed or are not proposed to be listed, in contravention of their regulatory framework.

In a June 16 circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) called attention to a previous circular (November 14, 2022) that had detailed the registration and regulatory framework for OBPs. According to the previous circular, under clause 5.2, an OBPP (online bond platform provider) should not offer products or services or securities other than listed debt securities or debt securities proposed to be listed through a public offering.

The latest circular said that some OBPs have found to be offering products outside of this mandate.

The latest circular stated, “Certain Online Bond Platform Providers continue to offer products other than listed debt securities and debt securities proposed to be listed through a public offering on their Online Bond platform;

“3.2. Certain Online Bond Platform Providers are offering unlisted bonds/other products on a separate platform/ website and have not divested of such offerings in terms of clause 5.2 of the OBP circular; and

“3.3. Certain Online Bond Platform Providers have a link on the online bond platform/website to another platform/ website for transacting in unlisted bonds/other products.”

The regulator has reiterated that an OBPP “shall cease to offer on its Online Bond Platform or any other platform/website, products or services not permitted under the clause 5.2 of the OBP circular”.

However, clause 5.2 of the OBP circular has been revised to include a few new product categories after representations from the platform providers. It now includes government securities and listed sovereign gold bonds.

Under the revised clause 5.2, OBPPs can offer the following: listed debt securities, listed municipal debt securities and listed securitised debt instruments; debt securities, municipal debt securities and securitised debt instruments proposed to be listed through a public offering; listed government securities, state development loans and treasury bills; and listed sovereign gold bonds.