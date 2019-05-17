App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi refuses to lift market ban on Allied Financial, 7 entities for various violations

In an interim order in February, Sebi barred Allied Financial and ten others from securities market till furthers directions besides imposing various other restrictions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Regulator Sebi Friday refused to lift the market ban imposed on Allied Financial Services and seven entities in a case of alleged misappropriation of clients' securities.

However, the watchdog revoked the directions against three former directors -- Rajeev Kumar Asopa, Lalit Agarwal and Rajendra Prasad Basia -- of the company in the same case.

In an interim order in February, Sebi barred Allied Financial and ten others from securities market till furthers directions besides imposing various other restrictions.

The ruling had come after Sebi found that mutual funds of Novjoy Emporium Pvt Ltd, OCL India Ltd and Dalmia Cement East Ltd were allegedly transferred illegally by Allied to IL&FS Securities Services as a collateral for margins of Allied.

related news

Further, various other violations were found to have been committed by the Allied.

In its confirmatory order on Friday, the regulator said there is no case for revocation of the directions passed against Allied and seven entities, including two directors Awanish Kumar Mishra and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari. Others are Money Mishra Financial Services, Money Mishra Overseas and two partners at Digi locker -- Pankaj Garg and Jitender Malhotra.

"Further proceedings, if any, initiated based on findings of forensic audit by NSE/ Sebi investigation shall take place before the competent Whole Time Member," the regulator said in the order.

The NSE has appointed a forensic auditor to look into the matter and Sebi probe is also underway.

In addition, Sebi said rejected a request of Allied regarding annulment of a particular trade.

In April, Allied requested Sebi to annul certain contract expiring in June citing that those cannot be hedged due to the regulator's interim order.

The request cannot be entertained in the present proceedings, Sebi said on Friday, adding that such requests for annulment of trades are dealt by stock exchanges or clearing corporations in accordance with their bye-laws.

Sebi also cited the latest ruling by the Securities Appellate Tribunal regarding annulment of trade. In an order on Wednesday, the tribunal directed IL&FS Securities Services to approach National Securities Clearing Corporation regarding its plea for annulment of certain trades that were executed for stock broker Allied Financial Services.

Noting that IL&FS Securities is a clearing member and not a trading member, the tribunal had asked the company move an appropriation application to National Securities Clearing Corporation for annulment of the trade. "If such an application is filed, the said clearing corporation will decide the matter at the earliest after hearing all concerned parties," the tribunal had said.
First Published on May 17, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Allied Financial Services #Business #India #SEBI

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Diana Penty's Cannes 2019 preparation involves a plate full of happine ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: No Escape from Lazy Stereotypes in Ajay D ...

Setback for IndiGo, Jet Airway's Unused Flight Quota to be Shared Equi ...

J&K High Court Directs Social Media Platforms to Delete Posts Identify ...

Face Off: ​PM Denounces Sadhvi For 'Desh Bhakt Godse' Comment

Bengal BJP Demands Female CAPF to Verify Veiled Women at Polling Booth ...

'Mouldy' Indian Restaurant in Australia Fined Rs 12 Crore for Breachin ...

With Bigotry, Misogyny, Personal Attacks Replacing Public Issues, Bitt ...

Will Resign if Those Guilty of Desecration of Religious Scriptures Not ...

Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao Passes Away at Age 74

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.