SEBI recommends ESOP for non-permanent, gig employees of listed companies

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to offer an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) to non-permanent employees and non-executive directors of listed companies.

SEBI, through its Expert Group report, suggested amending the definition of "employee" in the Share-Based Employee Benefits (SBEB) Regulations. In addition, it has suggested relaxations with respect to the quantum of sweat equity shares that can be issued by new-age companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform, according to a consultation paper issued by it July 8.

The seven-member group, chaired by Partner, S&R Associates Sandip Bhagat, has made several policy recommendations in its 141-page report, including combining both sweat equity and SBEB (share-based employee benefits) regulations.

The report noted that companies may hire employees on a non-permanent basis, who, while exclusively working for such companies may not be "permanent" employees on the payroll of such companies. Such employees may otherwise be treated at par with permanent employees in terms of their remuneration. These employees are excluded from the ambit of the SBEB Regulations.

"The Expert Group also took note of other categories of persons who may provide services to the company, such as contractual or part-workers or gig workers that may not be “employed” by the company (such as delivery services, transport services, etc., provided to a web based platform)," it said in the report.

"In the interest of simplicity, it was proposed that rather than including multiple categories of persons within the definition under Regulation 2(1)(f) of the SBEB Regulations, the word, “permanent” may be deleted," it added.

The Expert Group report recommended including "non-executive director (who is not a promoter or member of the promoter group)" as part of the definition of "employee."

Earlier, SEBI had also agreed to make a reference to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for an amendment in the Companies Act, 2013, to allow independent directors to receive stock options instead of profit-linked commission. Currently, independent directors cannot receive stock options.

