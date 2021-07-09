MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI recommends ESOP for non-permanent, gig employees of listed companies

SEBI’s Expert Group report recommended including "non-executive director (who is not a promoter or member of the promoter group)" as part of the definition of "employee".

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Source: ShutterStock

Source: ShutterStock

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to offer an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) to non-permanent employees and non-executive directors of listed companies.

SEBI, through its Expert Group report, suggested amending the definition of "employee" in the Share-Based Employee Benefits (SBEB) Regulations. In addition, it has suggested relaxations with respect to the quantum of sweat equity shares that can be issued by new-age companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform, according to a consultation paper issued by it July 8.

The seven-member group, chaired by Partner, S&R Associates Sandip Bhagat, has made several policy recommendations in its 141-page report, including combining both sweat equity and SBEB (share-based employee benefits) regulations.

The report noted that companies may hire employees on a non-permanent basis, who, while exclusively working for such companies may not be "permanent" employees on the payroll of such companies. Such employees may otherwise be treated at par with permanent employees in terms of their remuneration. These employees are excluded from the ambit of the SBEB Regulations.

"The Expert Group also took note of other categories of persons who may provide services to the company, such as contractual or part-workers or gig workers that may not be “employed” by the company (such as delivery services, transport services, etc., provided to a web based platform)," it said in the report.

Close

Related stories

"In the interest of simplicity, it was proposed that rather than including multiple categories of persons within the definition under Regulation 2(1)(f) of the SBEB Regulations, the word, “permanent” may be deleted," it added.

The Expert Group report recommended including "non-executive director (who is not a promoter or member of the promoter group)" as part of the definition of "employee."

Earlier, SEBI had also agreed to make a reference to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for an amendment in the Companies Act, 2013, to allow independent directors to receive stock options instead of profit-linked commission. Currently, independent directors cannot receive stock options.

[Inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ESOP #markets #SEBI
first published: Jul 9, 2021 11:12 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.