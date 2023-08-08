Sebi puts in place mechanism to reverse erroneous, off-market securities’ transfer

The depositories will act based on the decision of the committee and send an email to the registered email ID of the transferee, informing them about the decision of the committee.

The market regulator has set in place a new mechanism to reverse erroneous transfer of securities made to a demat account.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had said, in an earlier circular, that depositories were asked to put in place a one-time-password (OTP) authenticated system to get the client’s consent for off-market transfer of securities. But depository representatives appraised the regulator of the difficulty of getting the OTP confirmation when they have to reverse wrongly made transfers.

Taking these concerns into account, Sebi has now put in place an alternative mechanism that does not include an OTP verification. The details were given in an order released on August 8.

For this, depositories have been asked to constitute an internal and a joint committee for examining the intra-depository and inter-depository erroneous transfers respectively. The committee should be headed by a Public Interest Director of Depository and have a minimum of three members including the head. The depositories will need to place before the committee all instances of erroneous transfers pending reversal.

The committee will then examine such erroneous transfers and provide an opportunity for hearing to both parties. Following this, based on the documentary evidence and the hearing, the committee will take a decision on the basis of reasons to be recorded in writing.

Further, to minimise such erroneous transfers, depositories have been asked to provide a facility for the investors and DPs to add and verify the beneficiaries before execution of off-market transfers including inter-depository transfers.

The order added, “Depositories shall put in place appropriate systems and procedures to ensure compliance with the provisions of this circular and disseminate the SoP on their websites and bring to the notice of their participants.”