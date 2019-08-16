App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi provides clarity on mutual fund investments in short-term bank deposits

The markets watchdog has issued a clarification regarding 'parking of funds in short-term deposits of scheduled commercial banks by mutual funds -- pending deployment'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mutual fund houses should ensure that banks -- where a scheme has parked funds in the lender's short-term deposits -- do not invest in that particular scheme, according to Sebi.

"Trustees/ asset management companies (AMCs) shall ensure that no funds of a scheme is parked in STD (short-term deposit) of a bank which has invested in that scheme," Sebi said in a circular on Friday.

Further, it said trustees and AMCs should ensure that the banks in which a scheme has STD do not invest in the same scheme until the scheme has STD with such banks.

As per regulations, a mutual fund may invest funds in short-term deposits of schedule commercial banks, subject to certain conditions.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #MF News #SEBI

