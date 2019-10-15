App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi provides clarity on code of conduct under insider trading rules

The PIT rules make it mandatory for every listed public company to lay down a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading in the securities of the firm and these framework need to be observed by its designated persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has said code of conduct under the insider trading norms is applicable on promoters, and not just on persons designated by the board of a company. The clarifications have been given as part of an informal guidance sought by Apollo Tricoat Tubesas Ltd regarding certain aspects of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations.

"The PIT regulations identify promoters as designated persons. Hence a person identified as a promoter is required to comply with the code of conduct requirements as required by other designated persons," the regulator said in the four-page interpretive letter made public on Tuesday.

Besides, the markets watchdog said that any trade by promoters during closure of trading window would be considered tantamount to violation of provisions under the inisder trading rules.

Close

The PIT rules make it mandatory for every listed public company to lay down a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading in the securities of the firm and these framework need to be observed by its designated persons.

related news

According to Sebi, the company's board of directors in consultation with the compliance officer specify the designated persons, to be covered by the code of conduct, on the basis of their role and functions in the firm and "the access that such role and function would provide to unpublished price sensitive information in addition to seniority and professional designation" and shall include all the promoters.

Noting that this position is based on the information furnished, Sebi said, "different facts or conditions might lead to a different interpretation".

"This letter does not express a decision of the board on the question referred," the regulator added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.