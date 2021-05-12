Sebi proposes rationalising 'promoter group' definition'; moots 'person in control' concept

In a consultation paper, the watchdog has also suggested streamlining the disclosures requirement of group companies.

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to rationalise the definition of 'promoter group' and move to the concept of 'person in control' as well as reduce the minimum lock-in periods for promoters' and other shareholders post an IPO.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sough comments from public on the proposals till June 10.

With regard to lock-in period, Sebi has proposed that if the object of the issue involves offer for sale or financing other than for capital expenditure for a project, then the minimum promoters' contribution of 20 per cent should be locked-in for one year from the date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer (IPO). Currently, the lock-in period is three years.

However, shares held by promoters should be exempt from lock-in requirements after six months from date of allotment in the IPO, only towards the purpose of achieving compliance with minimum public shareholding norms.

"Promoters' holding in excess of minimum promoters' contribution shall be locked in for a period of six months as opposed to the existing requirement of one year from the date of allotment in the IPO," Sebi suggested.

The entire pre-issue capital held by persons other than the promoters should be locked-in for six months from the date of allotment in the IPO as against the current requirement of one year.

In addition, the regulator has suggested rationalising the definition of 'promoter group' as the current definition focuses on capturing holdings by a common group of individuals or persons and often results in capturing unrelated companies with common financial investors.

Sebi noted that capturing the details of holdings by financial investors while being a challenging task, may not result in any meaningful information to investors. Further, post listing, it is more relevant to identify and disclose related parties and related party transactions.

The regulator has proposed to do away with the current definition of promoter group specified in the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms as the deletion would rationalise the disclosure burden and bring it in line with the post listing disclosure requirement.

The definition for promoter group under the ICDR rules stipulates that promoter group includes "any body corporate in which a group of individuals or companies or combinations thereof acting in concert, which hold 20 per cent or more of the equity share capital in that body corporate and such group of individuals or companies or combinations thereof also holds 20 per cent or more of the equity share capital of the issuer and are also acting in concert".

In respect of group companies, the regulator has proposed that only the names and registered office address of all the group companies should be disclosed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

All other disclosure requirements like financials of top 5 listed or unlisted group companies, litigation, among others, in the draft papers can be done away with.

However, these disclosures should continue to be made available on the websites of the listed companies.

Amid changing investor landscape in India, Sebi suggested that there is a need for revisiting the concept of 'promoter' to a concept of 'person in control' and a period of three years has been proposed for such a shift over in a smooth and progressive manner without causing any disruption.