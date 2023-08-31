Sebi proposes Performance Validation Agency for registered entities including RAs, IAs

It also proposed that SEBI registered intermediaries/ other entities be enabled to seek the services of PVA for validating all their security/ portfolio recommendations or claims.

Just as the debate over the use of verified profit and loss (P&L) statement has been heating up online, with leading brokerages arguing for and against it, the market regulator has proposed an independent body called Performance Validation Agency.

It has proposed that an agency be set up to validate claims and performance related to investment advice, 'buy/sell/hold' recommendations, mutual fund schemes, portfolio management services, algorithms, and more by registered intermediaries and other entities such as Investment Advisors (IAs), Research Analysts (RAs), portfolio managers, Asset Management Companies (AMCs), and stockbrokers.

In a consultation paper dated August 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed that the PVA become a wholly-owned subsidiary of a market infrastructure institution (MII) or a jointly supported entity by multiple MIIs. It has also suggested that SEBI-registered intermediaries and other entities should be able to utilize the services of PVA to validate all their security and portfolio recommendations or claims.

In the consultation paper released on August 31, SEBI stated, “There has been a demand from registered intermediaries to showcase their performance to investors in order to establish or enhance their credibility and expand their services to investors. To address this demand, the proposal is to enable registered intermediaries to disclose their performance to investors, while also implementing checks and balances to safeguard investors against unverified claims or performance.”

As the agency would be required to process data and claims/performance information from intermediaries and other entities, including the privacy of customer data and strategies, the consultation paper emphasized the importance of the entity responsible for handling the data being capable of managing the significant amount of data gathering, processing, and validation. It pointed out that currently, market infrastructure institutions in the securities market deal with an immense volume of data daily, particularly relating to the securities market.

The paper further stated, “Given the above, it is a natural fit for the PVA to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of an MII or a jointly supported entity by multiple MIIs, with the primary purpose of enabling intermediaries and other entities to market their products based on validations conducted by the PVA.”

It also noted, “The recognition of the PVA shall depend on the eligibility of the parent entity, and the eligibility criteria shall be specified by SEBI.”