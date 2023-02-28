SEBI looking into Hindenburg-Adani allegations, no evidence found yet

The Indian market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is currently investigating allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, a conglomerate headquartered in India that deals in ports-to-power businesses.

Bloomberg reported on February 28 that the SEBI is examining both parties' accusations, but has not yet found any irregularities, according to insiders familiar with the situation. As of the time of the initial report, no official statement had been issued by the SEBI.

The SEBI is scrutinizing the compliance of Adani Group's listed firms and all aspects of trading in their shares, according to the insiders. However, they emphasized that the SEBI's actions should not be construed as a formal investigation.

Adani Group and Hindenburg Research did not react to the report so far.

Moneycontrol News