App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi plans to strengthen market surveillance system; upgrades IT infra

In this regard, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications from the interested companies for the upgrade of IT infrastructure of IMSS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator Sebi is planning to beef up its market surveillance system with the upgrade of its IT infrastructure.

The market watchdog undertakes its market surveillance functions through integrated market surveillance system (IMSS), which was put on use from 2013, and collects data for suspicious market activities through multiple sources, including its network systems at exchanges and depositories.

In this regard, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications from the interested companies for the upgrade of IT infrastructure of IMSS.

"The scope of the work comprises supply, installation, configuration, operationalisation and maintenance of IT infrastructure," it added.

The system collects transaction and master data from exchanges and depositories on a daily basis to generate alerts for pre-defined market manipulation scenarios.

Also, it provides powerful data analysis and benchmarking tools, which are used in various policy decisions of Sebi.

Earlier in 2016, Sebi had strengthened its IMSS with additional resources for which it roped in an IT firm to provide qualified and experienced workforce.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.