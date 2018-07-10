SEBI plans to have greater scrutiny for foreign investors from high-risk countries

India’s market regulator is keen on being more watchful of the source of funds from overseas. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to segregate countries on the basis of their risk profile to scrutinize the profiles of foreign investors investing in India, according to a report by Livemint.

The report highlighted that India will not set up entry barriers for foreign capital, but will only identify high risk jurisdictions so that capital flows from those dominions can be monitored with due diligence. Frequent KYC (know your customer) documentation checks, and scrutiny of ultimate beneficiary ownership (UBO) for investors from high-risk countries, is planned.

Investors from low-risk jurisdictions will face minimal regulatory interference in building portfolios in the Indian market.

Higher scrutiny includes bi-annual scrutiny of accounts and UBO reporting once every three months. The accounts of investors from low-risk countries will only be scrutinized every three to five years, with UBO reporting happening annually.

Under the present regulatory framework, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are classified as either Category I, II or III for registration purposes. Priority lenders who come under Category I include central banks of other countries, government agencies, and sovereign wealth funds. The compliance requirements for these entities is usually minimal.

Broad-based funds and mutual funds form the second category, while Category III are typically hedge funds.

SEBI had asked custodians to compile a list of high-risk jurisdictions, according to the Livemint report. The final list was brought out in the first week of July after deliberations by custodians such as Standard Chartered, HSBC Bank, JPMorgan, Deustche Bank, and Citibank. While most of the high-risk jurisdictions identified have lax tax regimes, some of the countries on the list are facing political unrest.

The high-risk countries that have been identified by custodians are Cyprus, British Virgin Islands, UAE, Mauritius, Cayman Islands, Russia, and Turkey. The Economic Times reported on July 5 that Switzerland has surprisingly been omitted from the list. Countries at the hub of global finance such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong have been place in the low-risk bracket.

While the preliminary list reportedly has 25 countries, the chances that it will be pruned to 15 are rife since in its present form, the countries that have been identified as high-risk jurisdictions account for nearly half the 56 countries from which India receives FPI inflows. By enhancing regulatory checks on a wider investor base, the government runs the risk of negating the gains made in improving the ease of doing business, and thereby forcing the delisting of a few countries regarded as tax havens.

The bulk of FPI inflows came from Singapore and the US. Some countries have raised objections on being termed high-risk jurisdictions.

However, even before the blueprint for the list was drawn up, overseas investors have been pulling out of the Indian market. Foreign investors have been net sellers this calendar year, offloading Rs 48,000 crore from the Indian markets. A total of Rs 41,433 crore has been pulled out from the debt market and Rs 6,430 crore from equities between January and June.

The new SEBI norms will require FPIs to apply a lower materiality threshold of 10 percent for registering beneficial ownership if the FPI is domiciled in a high-risk jurisdiction. These rules are also applicable to government agencies and sovereign wealth funds of high-risk countries. They will also have to undertake full KYC documentation, a procedure sovereign FPIs from low-risk jurisdictions will be exempt from.