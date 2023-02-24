 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi plans to frame guidelines to control unsolicited fin market advise from social media influencers: Official

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

Sebi's proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice about stock investments without a licence.

Markets watchdog Sebi will come out with a discussion paper to frame guidelines to control unsolicited financial and stock market advise from social media influencers as also from unregulated investment advisors.

Addressing a meeting of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers in Mumbai on Friday, Sebi Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan said some unscrupulous people are misusing their Sebi registration to further their businesses and as the regulator "we don't want (that) to happen".

"We'll come out with a discussion paper seeking inputs for making effective measures to control unsolicited financial and market advises from social media influencers and also from unregulated investment advisors.

"After inputs from market participants, and other stakeholders, we'll issue guidelines to rein them in," Gopalkrishnan said.