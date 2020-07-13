SEBI perplexed by spike in retail activity in equities: Ajay Tyagi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is "perplexed" by the high retail activity in the stock market after the lockdown, said chairman Ajay Tyagi.

Speaking to The Economic Times, Tyagi expressed concern over the sharp increase in retail activity in equities which comes against the backdrop of layoffs and salary cuts.

Tyagi, whose term as SEBI chief ends in August, said the market regulator is not inclined to companies to combine their June and September quarter results amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Without companies declaring their results for a quarter, investors, financial analysts and media might make their own estimates about companies' earnings, which could be less reliable and speculative, Tyagi said.

He also spoke about Chinese firms' investments in Indian equities, which have come under regulatory scrutiny recently. Tyagi said the Centre will take the final call on beneficial ownership by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

"The Centre has brought out changes in FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) relating to FDI from countries (with) which (we) share land boundaries. As far as FPIs are concerned, while there have been discussions in which SEBI was also involved, it is for the government to take a view," Tyagi said.

On the subject of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund crisis, the SEBI chief said the report will be released by July but did not provide further comments.

He also dismissed rumours of government interference in the workings of SEBI.