English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    SEBI penalises four individuals for violations in Mindtree share trade

    The regulator levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Chirag Malhotra, Meenakumari M, BG Dhananjaya and Nikhil Jain, according to four separate orders.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Capital markets regulator SEBI on June 24 imposed fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on four individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Mindtree Ltd during the January-March 2019 period when they were designated employees.

    The regulator levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Chirag Malhotra, Meenakumari M, BG Dhananjaya and Nikhil Jain, according to four separate orders.

    The order came after SEBI had investigated the scrip of Mindtree after it was intimated about contravention of prohibition of insider trading norms and the company’s code of conduct for prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/employees.

    The regulator found non-compliance by the individuals to the regulations during January-March 2019 period. During their employment with Mindtree, they had transacted in the securities of the company but failed to make disclosures to the firm as required under the (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules, as per SEBI. The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the market value of Rs 10 lakh. For violation of the norms, the individuals have been penalised by the regulator.
    PTI
    Tags: #insider trading #Mindtree #SEBI
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 08:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.