SEBI penalises Eicher Motors for flouting rules in issuance of duplicate certificate case

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales growth in May at 133%. The company sold 63,643 units of Royal Enfield in May 2022, registering a growth of 133 percent compared to 27,294 units sold in same month last year. In year-ago month, several states had imposed lockdowns to control the spread of Covid virus. Eicher exported 10,118 units in May 2022, up by 40 percent over 7,221 units sold in corresponding month last year.

The company has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, according to a an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The order comes after the SEBI received a complaint from Adesh Kaur against Eicher, wherein it was mentioned that 903 shares of the company, which were held in her name since 1994-95, were fraudulently transferred to an account of an impersonator who had managed to forge her signature and got the address changed from Sangrur (her original address) to Mumbai and thereafter, managed to get the duplicate share certificates issued in the fraudster's name in lieu of the 903 shares on the changed address.

Capital markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Eicher Motors on Wednesday for failing to exercise due diligence in a case pertaining to issuance of duplicate shares or new certificates.