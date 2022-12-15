 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi penalises Crude Oil Tipswala, three individuals for unregistered advisory services

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

In addition, COT and the three individuals were restrained from the securities markets for six months.

Sebi on Wednesday levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Crude Oil Tipswala (COT) and three individuals for providing investment advisory services without market regulator's authorisation.

The order came after Sebi issued a show cause notice in June to COT, Jitendra Kumar Ganeshlal Bata, Goutam Sarvar and Mukeshbhai Ramanbhai Muniya for providing investment advisory services without obtaining registration from Sebi in violation of IA (Investment Advisers) norms.

COT, Jitendra Kumar Ganeshlal Bata, Goutam Sarvar and Mukeshbhai Ramanbhai Muniya are collectively referred to as 'noticees'.

The amount of fees collected by the noticees was Rs 39.26 lakh during June 2016-2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the final order.

Therefore, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the noticees for violating market norms, it added.