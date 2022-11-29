 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi overhauls advisory panels on FPIs, social stock exchange

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Chew Hai Jong, Managing Director at GIC, and Michael Drumgoole, Managing Director – Direct Custody and Clearing at JPMorgan, are the new inductees, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has restructured its advisory committees pertaining to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and social stock exchange.

Rejigging its FPI Advisory Committee, Sebi has said former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia will now chair the 16-member panel. It was earlier headed by K V Subramanian, former chief economic adviser to the government of India.

Earlier, Madhav Kalyan of JPMorgan Chase Bank, was part of the 15-member committee formed by Sebi in August.

The committee has been entrusted with the task of advising the capital markets regulator on measures to facilitate ease of doing business by FPIs in India as well as encourage their participation in the bond market.

Other terms of reference of the committee include review investment avenues available for FPIs and advise on feasibility of new investment avenues. The panel is required to recommend measures for simplification of FPI regulations and to advise on custodian-related matters pertaining to such foreign investors.