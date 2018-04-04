App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 03, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 16 entities

The attachment orders have come after the entities failed to pay the initial penalties slapped on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for violating securities market regulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of as many as 16 entities to recover dues amounting to Rs 1.36 crore.

The attachment orders have come after the entities failed to pay the initial penalties slapped on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for violating securities market regulations.

The pending dues include initial fines and interest on them.

The 16 entities include Jayesh Kumar Shah, Dalsukhbhai Patel, Vinod Patel, Navin Patel, Navin Trikamdas Thakkar, Ramdas Kshirsagar, Parth Investments & Consultants and Euphoria Multitrade.

Others are Amar Adhav, Anil Solanki, Jayesh Shah, Ramniklal Patel, R K Kapur, Rajkishore Singh, Jignesh P Lakhlani and Santosh Pawar.

In separate attachment notices, dated March 28, Sebi has directed the banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by the entities.

Also, the depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- and mutual funds in India have been ordered to attach their demat accounts and mutual fund folios.

tags #bank #demat #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.