 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi opts for principles-backed approach on ESG ratings: Report

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would allow such scores to be assigned to more companies, making it increasingly possible for investors to assess businesses with a yardstick seen to be growing in importance.

SEBI

India's market regulator will a adopt principles-based, rather than prescriptive, approach in its first set of rules, expected over the next few months, for rating a company on environment, social and governance (ESG) issues, two sources said.

The move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would allow such scores to be assigned to more companies, making it increasingly possible for investors to assess businesses with a yardstick seen to be growing in importance.

The regulator will canvass public opinion on draft rules set to be unveiled in the next two to three months, which it aims to finalise this year.

That follows steps by global regulators such as the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA), the Securities Exchange Commission in the United States and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Details of the Indian rules have not been reported previously.

"The regulator wants to steer clear of prescribing too many rules but follow a principle-based approach," said one of the sources, who both sought anonymity as the discussions are confidential. "There will be a lot more focus on disclosures."