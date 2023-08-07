SEBI on overdrive: Board discussed 65 agenda items in 2022-23; 40 decisions fully implemented, rest in execution stage

As of March 31, 2023, SEBI had 26 pending applications, down from 49 at the end of 2021-22.

Ensuring that investors’ interests are protected is a crucial foundation for the growth and development of the securities market, and going by the series of measures announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the past 12 months., it looks like the capital markets regulator is in an overdrive mode.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the securities market ecosystem involved multiple stakeholders in the policy-making process by floating a total of 33 consultation papers for public comments. Additionally, 11 reports were internally submitted during the year by working groups or committees formed for specific purposes, according to the Annual Report 2022-23 filed by the capital markets regulator.

In the year 2022-23, the SEBI Board discussed 65 agenda items. So far, 40 decisions have been fully implemented, while the rest are in different stages of execution, as per the annual report.

During 2022-23, as many as 90 meetings of Advisory Committees were held, in which 302 agenda items were deliberated.

As more retail investors entered the securities market in recent years, the importance of investor education and awareness became increasingly crucial, especially to sensitise first-time investors.

“In 2022-23, SEBI conducted 649 regional seminars in association with MIIs (Market Infrastructure Institutions), 10 regional seminars in association with AMFI and several programmes under the aegis of Investor Associations, Securities Market Trainers and Commodities Derivatives Trainers for investor education and awareness,” the report stated.

As far as regulatory approvals are concerned, during 2022-23, SEBI processed 114 offer documents out of 140 applications for public issuances with SEBI.

As of March 31, 2023, SEBI had 26 pending applications, down from 49 at the end of 2021-22. During the fiscal year, SEBI processed 108 draft letters of offer for open offers, with observations issued for 92 of them, while 16 draft letters of offer were still awaiting issuance of observation letters as of March 31, 2023.

Talking about going on a mission to clean the system, SEBI conducted inspections of 87 stockbrokers and 28 depository participants throughout the year, focusing particularly on themes like managing clients' funds and securities, prompt segregation and settlement of clients' accounts, and the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanisms.

“Inspections were conducted for 37 merchant bankers, 13 RTAs, 10 investment advisors, 12 research analysts, 3 KRAs, 4 each of credit rating agencies and debenture trustees, 17 each of portfolio managers, AIFs, 9 foreign venture capital investors, 2 REITs and 3 InvITs,” according to the annual report filed by the capital markets regulator.