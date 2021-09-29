business SEBI okays gold exchange framework, tightens RPT norms: How will it impact market Through a slew of announcements on September 28, SEBI tightened norms for related-party transactions, approved a framework for spot trading in gold, made it easier for startup founders to retain control, and eased M&A norms for listed companies. Let us find out how the announcement impacts market participants with Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors.