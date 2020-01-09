SEBI okay with brokers funding client margins, but only with their own money

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has told stockbrokers associations it is willing to allow brokers to fund their clients on margins for intra-day trades in cash and derivatives segments. The regulator has asked the associations to prepare a note on the matter.

SEBI and brokers associations including the Bombay Stock Exchange broker forum, ANMI and CPAI had a four-hour-long meeting on January 8. SEBI whole-time member Madhabi Puri Buch and clearing corporation officials of Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange officials also attended meetings.

The meeting was about the new margin rules that were to be effective from January 1, 2020. Under the new rules, brokers will have to collect the margins upfront from their clients even for intra-day trades.

The brokers’ associations have been given a week’s time to submit the note on funding the margins of their clients.

A source present at the meeting told Moneycontrol: "Brokers are saying that insisting on upfront margins will hurt liquidity. SEBI is not convinced about the liquidity angle but has said that it is fine as long as the brokers fund their clients' margin requirements with their (brokers’) own funds. But brokers have to give proof that the funds extended to their clients is the brokers’ funds, and that clients need to make it clear that those are intra-day trades.”

In its November circular, SEBI said it was aligning margin processes for the derivative and cash market segments.

The SEBI decision to bring margin rules for cash and derivatives segments on par follows instances of many brokers using the collateral of one client to pay for the margin of another.

Another source who attended the meeting told Moneycontrol: "Brokers association will send a note on using brokers' own money for funding client and new categories for intra-day products."

Stockbrokers had been pushing for a change in the rules that will allow them to collect margins from their clients after market closing, instead of collecting them upfront at the time of doing the trade, as SEBI rules currently require.

SEBI has given brokers time until February 15 for weekly reporting of margin collections, which was to start from January 1.