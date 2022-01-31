MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi notifies KRA rules; mandates audit trails of client's KYC records

    Besides, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients, Sebi said in a notification on Friday.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    A look back at the notable decisions SEBI took in its six board meetings conducted over the year.

    A look back at the notable decisions SEBI took in its six board meetings conducted over the year.

    To enhance the role of KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), the markets regulator has notified new norms to make them responsible to carry out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by the Registered Intermediary (RI).

    Besides, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients, Sebi said in a notification on Friday.

    Also, the intermediary will have to integrate its systems with the KRA to facilitate seamless movement of KYC documents to-and-from the intermediary to the KRA.

    Now it is mandatory to obtain prior approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), whenever there is a change in the controlling interest of KRA.

    "KRA shall carry out an independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto its system by the intermediary in such a manner as specified by the Board (Sebi) from time-to-time," the regulator said.

    Close

    Related stories

    To give these effects, Sebi notified KYC (Know Your Client) Registration Agency or KRA rules. This comes after Sebi’s board approved a proposal in this regard last month. KRA provides for centralized storage / digitization of the KYC records in the securities market.

    The client who is desirous of opening an account/trade/deal with the Sebi-registered intermediary should submit the KYC details through the KYC registration form and supporting documents.

    The intermediary performs the initial KYC and uploads the details on the system of the KRA. This KYC information can be accessed by all the registered intermediaries while dealing with the same client.
    PTI
    Tags: #audit #kyc #Market news #SEBI
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.