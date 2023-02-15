 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi notifies governance norms for REITs, InvITs similar to listed companies

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

In two separate notifications, provisions such as those related to tenure of auditor, computation of leverage and unclaimed or unpaid distribution have been streamlined by the regulator.

SEBI

Markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday notified governance norms for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) on the lines of listed companies.

In two separate notifications, provisions such as those related to tenure of auditor, computation of leverage and unclaimed or unpaid distribution have been streamlined by the regulator.

This comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in December for introducing governance norms for REITs and InvITs on the lines of corporate governance norms for listed companies.

As part of streamlining the provisions for REITs and InvITs, the regulator said the tenure of an auditor will be made till the conclusion of the fifth annual general meeting of unitholders, and a statutory auditor will undertake a limited audit of all the entities or companies whose accounts are to be consolidated.