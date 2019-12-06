App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi not to take action on complaints without supporting documents, identity disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a statement said, it will not take any action on complaints, where it is not able to reach back to the complainants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it will entertain only those complaints, where an investor discloses his identity and provides supporting documents to substantiate an allegation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a statement said, it will not take any action on complaints, where it is not able to reach back to the complainants.

The statement comes in the backdrop of an individual Charul Singh making several complaints against a market infrastructure institution (MII) wherein he made grave allegations over certain issues and demanded investigation by Sebi into each allegation.

Close

Sebi said the complainant made these allegations without any supporting documentary evidence and without disclosing his/her real identity.

related news

The name turned out to be fake, the address and phone number non-existent and there was no response from the e-mail ID.

The complainant, also purported to be whistle blower, shared his unsubstantiated allegations with various media houses, it added.

Since it has not been possible to reach to the complainant, the markets regulator said, "it is important to bring to notice of general public that Sebi can entertain complaints only if the concerned investor/complainant is reachable to substantiate any allegation and provide supporting documents”.

"Sebi may not take any action on complaints where Sebi is unable to reach back to the complainant," it added.

As per Whistle Blower Protection Act, a whistleblower shall make a complaint, indicating his/her identity accompanied by supporting documents.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #investor discloses #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.