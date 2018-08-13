App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:46 PM IST

Sebi mulls measures to prevent misuse of clients' securities

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To strengthen the supervision of stock brokers, markets regulator Sebi is mulling additional measures to prevent misuse of client's securities.

Besides, the regulator plans to initiate technology-based measures to streamline the sharing of information among the stock exchanges, depositories and Sebi to enhance the inspection of intermediaries.

The move comes amid several instances have been reported about misuse of clients' securities by stock brokers.

"To strengthen the supervision of stock brokers, additional measures to prevent misuse of client's securities are under consideration," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its annual report for 2017-18.

"It is also proposed to introduce legal provisions that strengthen the mandate to the broker under anti-money laundering provisions to carry out necessary surveillance of client trading activity," the regulator noted.

With a view to further strengthen its legal framework, Sebi said it will be reviewing the regulation pertaining to settlement.

The informal guidance scheme will be reviewed to consider expanding the scope of guidance allowing persons to seek advance guidance before undertaking securities market activities which require registration, revision of fees for seeking advance guidance among others.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #India #Market news #SEBI

