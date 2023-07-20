Sebi moots new prudential norms for clearing corporations to reduce risks

As market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), CCs assume the counterparty risk or credit risk by mediating between two parties in every trade.

The market regulator has suggested prudential norms to reduce the risk that Clearing Corporations (CCs) are exposed to.

In a consultation paper released on July 20, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the CCs to consider exposures in terms of own funds invested or deployed with banks; core settlement guarantee fund (SGF) corpus invested or deployed with banks; balances with the bank in its capacity as a clearing bank; fixed deposits (FDs) and bank-guarantees (BGs) lien marked to CCs; equity shares pledged or re-pledged with CCs; debt instruments pledged or re-pledged with CCs; mutual fund units pledged or re-pledged with CCs; and CCs’ similar exposure through their subsidiaries (which are not financially independent). The paper has detailed the criteria for each.

The consultation paper stated, “Considering the critical role played by a CC in the securities market ecosystem and the fact that the CC is exposed to concentration risk that may arise from the aggregate of exposures of CC and its subsidiaries to various entities, it is important to protect the CC.”

As the consultation paper elaborated, “In the ordinary course of business, CCs owing to their association with banks have exposure to such entities under various heads e.g. deposits placed with banks in respect of core settlement guarantee fund (Core SGF) as well as own funds of CCs; instruments issued by banks such as fixed deposits (FDs) or bank guarantees (BGs) or equity or debt securities, etc. placed as collateral with CCs by clearing members (CMs). A bank also acts as a clearing bank/CM/custodian/liquidity provider, etc. Further, CCs are also exposed to other (non-bank) entities through equity or debt securities placed as collaterals by CMs to CCs.”

It added, “Thus, CCs are exposed to concentration risk that may arise from the aggregate of exposures of CCs and their subsidiaries (which may not be financially independent) to various bank and non-bank entities.”