Sebi moots linking SCORES with ODR for quick resolution of investor grievances

The market regulator has proposed to strengthen the investor grievance handling mechanism through SEBI Complaint Redressal System (SCORES) by integrating it with the online dispute resolution (ODR) mechanism, which was recently approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Sebi operationalised the ODR this March. The ODR platform is a way for investors to access a three-step, Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) mediated dispute resolution mechanism. Investors opt for this mechanism when they are not happy with the resolution they find through SCORES.

In a consultation paper released by it, Sebi stated that this linking of the two platforms is “aimed at making the entire redressal process of grievances in the securities market comprehensive by providing an end-to-end solution and making the process more efficient and faster by reducing timelines and introduction of auto-routing and auto-escalation.”

In the paper, the market regulator has also suggested that complaints pertaining to issues such as market-price manipulation, price/volume manipulation or insider trading, which cannot be classified as individual investor grievances, could be excluded from the SCORES platform and could be routed through a separate portal for Market Intelligence.

New platform

On the proposed mechanism to deal with investor grievances, the paper stated that SCORES may be redesigned as a platform for people/entities to seek timely resolution from listed entities directly. If the investors are not satisfied with the solution provided, then they can then opt for two levels of review — first by trade bodies or first-level regulators such as BSE Administration and Supervision Limited, and the second by Sebi.

Sebi will examine and close the complaint on SCORES with its remarks. If the investor is still dissatisfied, he/she can opt for the ODR or opt for civil remedies.

According to the consulting paper, investors will therefore have two linked, complementary avenues to approach for redress, one would be the SCORES portal and the other would be the ODR platform.

“The scope of investor grievances through SCORES is constrained by the fact that SEBI is not empowered to adjudicate on third party rights, or grant specific relief or compensation,” stated the paper.

“The scope of investor grievances through ODR is wide as arbitrators involved in the process can adjudicate between the parties and pass awards. It also gives the parties an opportunity to arrive at an amicable settlement,” it added.

Separate platform

On the need for a separate Market Intelligence platform, the paper stated that current complaints on issues such as insider trading or price or volume manipulation are being auto-closed with a comment because such complaints require Sebi to examine/investigate if there is any violation of Sebi’s regulation.

“These types of complaints cannot be treated as investor grievances as they require examination/investigation in the matter. Further, providing any status in these complaints can be price-sensitive and have a market impact. Hence, such complaints are treated as market intelligence,” the paper stated.

“A separate portal for collection of market intelligence will help in distinguishing between investor grievances and intelligence inputs, with independent focus on each,” it added.