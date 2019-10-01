SEBI, MCA may change governance structures of rating agencies: Report

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Corporate Affairs ministry are looking at modifying the ownership and governance structures of credit rating agencies (CRAs), according to a report in Business Standard.

The move is aimed at filling corporate government lapses at CRAs, a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"The authorities believe rating firms should be considered systemically important, like other MIIs, and be subjected to higher regulatory requirements," the source added.

MIIs, which include stock exchanges and clearing corporations, are typically considered systemically important.

Recent cases of defaults, like the one at Infrastructure and Leasing Financial Services (IL&FS), have drawn attention to lapses by rating agencies.

The move will have implications for CRAs, since none of them currently meet the criterion for MIIs.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has written to SEBI, asking for an overhaul in the composition of CRAs’ boards, the report said.

The MCA has also recommended making the shareholding criteria for rating agencies similar to that of MIIs.

