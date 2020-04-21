SEBI may tighten norms for Chinese investors: Report

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may tighten rules for investors from China and other neighbouring countries, according to a Business Standard report.

The move comes after India tightened foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, raising the scrutiny on investments from nations sharing a border.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

SEBI is considering capping purchasing limits, after which further approvals will be mandatory, Business Standard reported.

The market regulator may also prohibit custodians from settling trades without proper identification of the beneficiaries.

"The regulator is in touch with custodians that empanel foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). It wants to ensure verification of all accounts, not just those with new purchases but also the existing ones," a source told the paper.

The government tightened the FDI norms to "curbing opportunistic opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions of Indian companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the revised norms, FDI from countries that share a border with India can be done only through the approval route, and not the automatic route.

The government's move was due to fears that Chinese firms and institutions are raising their stake in domestic companies, taking advantage of the low market valuations.

The share prices of several companies plunged in March due to a sell-off triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak's economic impact.

Earlier in April, HDFC said China's central bank had raised its stake in the company to slightly over 1 percent from 0.8 percent.