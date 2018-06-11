SEBI may take up Deloitte, E&Y forensic reports at June 21 board meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-appointed forensic auditors, Deloitte and E&Y, have submitted their respective reports on the NSE’s co-location server case, in which some brokers are said to have profited through unfair means.

The controversy was exposed by a whistle-blower who alleged that certain brokers who had availed NSE’s co-location facility, got preferential access to price feeds by conniving with some exchange employees.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the findings of the forensic auditors were similar to those of the SEBI-appointed Technical Advisory Committee which had prepared the first report on the co-location controversy.

“The TAC report had mentioned that the NSE architecture was prone to market abuse thereby compromising market integrity and fairness,” the source said, adding, the report mentioned OPG Securities and other brokers who were given preferential access to back up server.

SEBI is planning to take up this matter in the board meeting scheduled for June 21.

This is the second report by Deloitte, which had earlier conducted a forensic audit of NSE’s derivatives trading system. The previous report mentioned that of the 42 brokers who availed of the co-location facility, 22 members were consistently first, second and third to log on the NSE servers repeatedly between 2012 and 2015. SEBI has sought clarification from around a dozen brokers who logged several times first and most of the time second or third time.

SEBI wants to wrap up the investigation quickly, but other investigation agencies are also eyeing the investigation report. The Central Bureau of Investigation's First Information Report (FIR) mentioned a SEBI official for accepting bribes and deleting contents related to OPG securities, which has also been named in the FIR.

“SEBI may put the report before the board and seek advice on the course of action in this case,” a source told Moneycontrol. “It is a complicated matter and there is no clear proof about the quantum of illegal profits earned by the brokers who had preferential access,” said the source.

This makes it difficult for SEBI to arrive at a penalty for those guilty of gaming the system. SEBI had asked NSE to keep the earnings from its co-location server facility in an escrow account until the investigation is complete.

SEBI may take action against employees of NSE who have been named in the investigation reports. The CBI has also named NSE officials in its chargesheet, accusing them of helping some brokers subvert the co-location facility. The NSE internal enquiry had given a clean chit to all the employees.