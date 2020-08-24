Sebi may ease measures taken to control market volatility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to repeal the measures taken on March 20 to control volatility in market by this month end. The market regulator may discontinue this measure as the market volatility index has come down to 20, which is the normal point.

When COVID-19 started spreading in March, market volatility was on the higher side. At that time the capital and commodity market regulator announced measures to make short-selling of stocks difficult in order to counter market volatility.

These measures were effective from March 23 and may end on August 27.

Sebi's measures

The measures taken by the regulator included:

(i) Revision of Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL)

For stocks in the F&O segment meeting the following criteria, MWPL was revised to 50 percent.

a) Average Daily Price High Low variation percentage (during the last five trading days) should be more than or equal to 15 percent.

OR

b) Average MWPL utilisation percentage (during the last five trading days) should be more than or equal to 40 percent.

In the event MWPL utilisation in a security crosses 95 percent, derivative contracts entered a ban period, wherein, all clients/trading members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of the said scrips only to decrease their positions by offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions would attract appropriate penal and/or disciplinary action of the stock exchanges / clearing corporations.

SEBI has increased the margin in the cash market for F&O and non-F&O stocks to a minimum of 40 percent in a phased manner.

Stocks in the F&O segment are subject to dynamic price bands. The bands are relaxed in the event of market trends in either direction. One of the conditions followed by stock exchanges for relaxation of the price band is that a minimum of 25 trades should be executed with five different UCCs on each side of the trade at or above 9.90 percent and so on.

In addition to the existing requirements, the dynamic price bands may be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing.

SEBI had imposed a condition that short positions in the derivatives market cannot exceed the value of the holdings of the underlying stocks or the collateral provided by them.

An additional position limit of Rs 500 crore was available for the futures and options (F&O) segment. This move was to discourage traders from aggressively building short positions.

Reacting to the move, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India said: “SEBI’s move to ease short selling measures in derivative stocks is a welcome move. Higher margin imposition, limit for additional positions and penalties are affecting investors and brokers and also the liquidity of stocks in the markets. Removal of such measures will help all stakeholders."