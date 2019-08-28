App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may ease foreign fundraising for unlisted firms: Report

SEBI is also considering relaxing norms related to two-way fungibility – conversion of shares to depository receipts and vice-versa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may soon allow unlisted Indian companies to issue depository receipts, a move that will make it easier for them and startups to raise capital, a report in The Economic Times says.

At present, only listed companies can issue global depository receipts (GDRs) and American depository receipts (ADRs).

The market regulator is also looking at relaxing norms that govern two-way fungibility—conversion of shares to depository receipts and vice-versa.

SEBI had not responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the regulator would soon implement the Depository Receipt Scheme 2014.

The market regulator has held discussions with banks and companies which want to issue depository receipts, a source told ET.

“Some of the tweaks will also need an approval from other regulators including the Reserve Bank of India and income tax department. SEBI is expected to reach out to these regulators once the fine print is ready,” the newspaper quoted the sources as saying.

Unlisted entities were allowed to issue depository receipts when the norms were first introduced in 1993, but the rules were changed in 2004-05.

“Allowing unlisted Indian companies to issue ADRs/GDRs will be a very positive step for Indian technology startups since they will be able to raise money from the same investors from whom their global competitors raise money,” Sudhir Bassi, executive director, Khaitan & Co, told The Economic Times.

 

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:17 am

tags #SEBI

