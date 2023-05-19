SEBI mandates prominent risk disclosures empowering derivatives traders and investors

In addition to that all Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) have been asked to maintain the Profit and Loss (P&L) data of their clients

The market regulator has instructed brokers and market intermediaries to prominently display risk disclosures to empower investors, particularly those trading in the derivatives segment.

The circular, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 25, 2023, emphasises the need to provide detailed information about the risks associated with trading in derivatives, as more investors are participating in the Indian securities market.

According to the SEBI study, which analyzed the profit and loss of individual traders in the equity Futures and Options (F&O) segment, nine out of 10 individual traders incurred net losses.

On average, loss makers experienced a net trading loss of around ₹50,000. Additionally, incurring transaction costs, loss makers expended an additional 28% of their net trading losses, while those making net trading profits spent between 15% to 50% of such profits as transaction costs.

To ensure investor awareness, all stock brokers are now required to display the 'Risk disclosures' on their websites and provide them to all their clients. Upon logging into their trading accounts, clients will be prompted to read the risk disclosures, which may appear as a pop-up window, and they can proceed only after acknowledging them. The risk disclosures must be prominently displayed, covering at least 50% of the screen area.

Furthermore, Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) have been directed to maintain the Profit and Loss (P&L) data of their clients on a continuous basis, following the specified format. The P&L data should be retained for a minimum of five years.

Stock exchanges and depositories have been instructed to inform their members/participants about these provisions and disseminate the circular on their websites. They are also required to display the risk disclosures on their respective websites, along with a link to the study conducted by SEBI.