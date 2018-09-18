SEBI lowers IPO listing timeline to T+3 from current T+6

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 18 said that it will reduce the listing timeline after an initial public offering (IPO) to T+3 from T+6 at present.

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi announced the decision in a press conference after a board meeting in Mumbai.

Currently, a company has to wait for six days after the closure of IPO to get listed on exchanges. The new regulation is expected to further bring down investors exposure to market volatility.

In 2015, SEBI had reduced the listing timeline to six days from 12 days.

The market regulator had hinted at its intention of lowering the timeline as back as in 2016.

"We have been able to bring down the issue timing from T+12 to T+6 and I would like to mention that all of us have to start working now to further reduce the issue timing," Sebi chairman UK Sinha had said while addressing the annual capital market conference by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in October 2016.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.