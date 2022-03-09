English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Sebi levies Rs 10 lakh fine on 2 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE

    In two separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Shruti Bhalotia Beneficiary Trust and Gladiolus Traders Pvt Ltd.

    PTI
    March 09, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Representative Image: Reuters

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a fine totalling Rs 10 lakh on two entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in stock options on BSE. In two separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Shruti Bhalotia Beneficiary Trust and Gladiolus Traders Pvt Ltd.

    The orders came after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volume in the stock options segment. In view of the same, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options from April 2014 to September 2015.

    ALSO READ: Dish TV India to challenge in SAT the SEBI order to disclose outcome of December AGM

    Pursuant to the investigation, it was observed that these entities were among the various others, which indulged in execution of reversal trades in stock options segment. Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

    By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, it added. In a separate order, Sebi has slapped a monetary fine of Rs 2 lakh on Rishi Agarwal for flouting insider trading norms in the matter of Varun Beverages.

    Close

    Related stories

    Agarwal, who was an employee of Varun Beverages at the time of violation, had traded shares of the company during the investigation period from January 2017 to April 2018 and on three occasions, his traded value exceeded Rs 10 lakh. According to the norms, he was required to make disclosures to the company within two business days. However, he failed to make the disclosures for two trades and made delayed disclosures for one trade, in violation of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms.
    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #illiquid stock options #SEBI
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.