Sebi keeps high net-worth in 16 parameters for qualified stock brokers

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to implement additional guidelines for stockbroker companies to become qualified stockbrokers (QSBs) if they are handling a significant number of clients, funds, and trading volumes.

There will be an additional 16 parameters to be met by the QSBs, including, higher net-worth and will be under increased scrutiny by the regulator and market infrastructure institutions, according to a report by Business Standard.

The Sebi board has decided that QSBs will need to comply with enhanced risk management requirements.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this development.

“If a broker is handling daily heavy volumes and a lot of client funds, he must also have capital in proportion to operate in it. A threshold net-worth requirement for QSB could help in mitigating risks,” said an official, as quoted by the daily.