    Sebi issues Rs 15.61 lakh recovery notice in Maxgrowth Capital case

    The notice came after — Maxgrowth Capital — failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
    Capital markets regulator Sebi on July 20 sent a recovery notice to an entity for misutilisation of client securities and other disclosure lapses in the matter of Maxgrowth Capital Pvt Ltd.

    The notice came after — Maxgrowth Capital — failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    The regulator had directed Maxgrowth to pay the fine of Rs 15.61 lakh, which includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses, within 15 days. In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching moveable and immoveable properties. The entity will also face attachment of their bank accounts and arrest, Sebi said.

    The regulator through order in April 2022, levied fines totalling Rs 15 lakh on Maxgrowth Capital. The regulator observed in its inspection that Maxgrowth raised funds by pledging shares of its clients, resulting in the misutilisation of clients’ securities. Further, it was able to produce records of intimation sent to clients regarding pledging of the securities.

    The inspection period was from April 2018 to June 2019. In a separate notice, the market watchdog has sent a recovery notice to an individual in a case related to violating investment adviser rules in the matter of sharetipsinfo.com.

    The notice came after Rishi Sakhuja — proprietor of Sharetipsinfo.com — failed to pay the fine levied on it by Sebi. The regulator had directed Sakhuja to pay the fine of Rs 13.09 lakh, which includes interest, recovery cost, charges and expenses, within 15 days.

    Sebi in its order in November 2021, slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh on Rishi Sakhuja for carrying out investment adviser activities without the Sebi registration, as mandated under the rule, between April 2013 and November 2017. Through such service, Sakhuja had collected a total fee of Rs 4.56 crore from over 7,400 clients.
    PTI
    Tags: #Maxgrowth Capital Pvt Ltd #recovery notice #SEBI
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 10:08 pm
