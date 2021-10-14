SEBI issues revised reporting formats for issuers of non-convertible securities

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday came out with revised formats for limited review and audit reports to be submitted by entities that have listed their non-convertible securities.

The revised formats are for limited review and audit reports for banks and NBFCs as well as other entities, excluding insurance companies.

Insurance companies would disclose limited review/ audit reports as per the formalities specified by IRDAI, SEBI said in a circular.

The formats would be applicable for limited review reports for quarterly standalone financial results for banks and NBFCs as well as entities other than banks and NBFCs. Besides, it would have to be followed for audit reports for quarterly standalone as well as annual consolidated financial results to be submitted by all these entities.

SEBI said the circular will come into force with immediate effect.

The circular will also supersede circulars issued in November 2015 and August 2016 with respect to listed entities for disclosure of financial results that have listed non-convertible debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares.