 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi issues guidelines for performance benchmarking, reporting for portfolio managers

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

The provisions will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

APMI will set the valuation norms for securities held by portfolio managers, like the corresponding norms set by mutual funds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated the way performance benchmarking and reporting of performance by portfolio managers should be done, in a circular dated December 16.

The provisions will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Portfolio managers document their investment philosophy in the investment approach (‘IA’), in order to achieve the client’s investment objectives. The circular from the market regulator said, “Now, in addition to IA, an additional layer of broadly defined investment themes called “Strategies” shall be adopted by Portfolio Managers. These broad Strategies shall be ‘Equity’, ‘Debt’, ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Multi Asset’.”

Also read: Is your PMS manager doing a great, middling or poor job?

Each IA should be tagged only to one of these four strategies, and the strategy can be picked by the portfolio manager. The manager can tag more than one IA to a strategy but must not tag one IA to multiple strategies.

The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) shall prescribe a maximum of three benchmarks for each strategy, said the circular. “These benchmarks shall reflect the core philosophy of the Strategy. While tagging an IA to a particular Strategy, the Portfolio Manager shall select one benchmark from those prescribed for that Strategy to enable the investor to evaluate the relative performance of the Portfolio Managers,” it added. The Board of Portfolio Managers shall be responsible for ensuring the appropriate selection of Strategy and benchmark for each IA.