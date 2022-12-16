Sebi issues guidelines for performance benchmarking, reporting for portfolio managers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated the way performance benchmarking and reporting of performance by portfolio managers should be done, in a circular dated December 16.

The provisions will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Portfolio managers document their investment philosophy in the investment approach (‘IA’), in order to achieve the client’s investment objectives. The circular from the market regulator said, “Now, in addition to IA, an additional layer of broadly defined investment themes called “Strategies” shall be adopted by Portfolio Managers. These broad Strategies shall be ‘Equity’, ‘Debt’, ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Multi Asset’.”

Each IA should be tagged only to one of these four strategies, and the strategy can be picked by the portfolio manager. The manager can tag more than one IA to a strategy but must not tag one IA to multiple strategies.

The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) shall prescribe a maximum of three benchmarks for each strategy, said the circular. “These benchmarks shall reflect the core philosophy of the Strategy. While tagging an IA to a particular Strategy, the Portfolio Manager shall select one benchmark from those prescribed for that Strategy to enable the investor to evaluate the relative performance of the Portfolio Managers,” it added. The Board of Portfolio Managers shall be responsible for ensuring the appropriate selection of Strategy and benchmark for each IA.

After an IA is assigned a strategy and/or a benchmark, it can be changed only after offering subscribers of the IA an option to exit without any exit load. Also, the performance track record of the IA prior to this change cannot then be used by the Portfolio Manager for performance reporting. This shall be verified as part of the annual audit under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020 (‘PM Regulations’), said the circular. The changes in Strategy and/ or benchmark shall be recorded with proper justification and shall be verified as part of the annual audit under Regulation 30 of the PM Regulations, it added. “This is a great move by SEBI to create clear distinct categories of products and more transparency for clients by selecting appropriate benchmarks. This helps in reflecting the true performance of the strategy. For eg A multi-asset or hybrid strategy that is compared to equity benchmarks might grossly outperform in a bear market and underperform in a bull market, therefore misrepresenting the strategy performance. Having relevant benchmarks helps in a fair evaluation of the strategy," Siddharth Vora - Head of Investment Strategy and Fund Manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher. A Hybrid fund manager's true performance can be best observed by comparing it to a hybrid benchmark. SEBI evolving its reporting norms for PMS is a step in the right direction,” Vora added. Valuation of securities Valuation of the portfolio debt and money market securities by portfolio managers shall be carried out in accordance with these standardised valuation norms prescribed by APMI. The association will set the valuation norms like the corresponding norms set by mutual funds. “APMI shall empanel valuation agencies for the purpose of providing security level prices to Portfolio Managers. Portfolio Managers shall mandatorily use valuation services obtained only from one or more of such empanelled valuation agencies for the purpose of valuation of debt and money market securities in portfolios managed by them. The ultimate responsibility for fair valuation shall be that of the Portfolio Manager,” it added. Reporting of performance While advertising or communicating the performance of an IA, the portfolio manager now has to present the Time-weighted Rate of Return (‘TWRR’) of the IA along with the trailing return of the selected benchmark. Also read: How to open your first PMS account While reporting the performance to an investor, the portfolio manager will have to present the Extended Internal Rate of Return (‘XIRR’) for each IA an investor invests in. The reporting will need to be accompanied by the minimum, maximum and median XIRR return generated across all investors in each of the IA the investor has invested in. “The TWRR of the respective IA(s) and the trailing return of the benchmark(s) selected shall also be presented separately,” added the circular. Along with this disclosure, a general disclaimer has to be added, as to why the investor’s returns are different from other investors who have put their money in similar IAs. While reporting the performance, portfolio managers have to refrain from using any categorisation or classification of IAs except for the strategy that the IA is tagged to, from using any model portfolio returns or from using the performance of one or more cherry-picked investor(s). “However, aggregated performance statistics of all investors in an IA may be used by a Portfolio Manager for aggregated performance reporting,” it added. In all marketing material for an IA, the portfolio manager shall disclose the IA’s relative performance. But such disclosure must include performance related to the selected benchmark and Performance relative to other portfolio managers within the selected strategy. “Verification of all the above performance statistics shall be carried out in the annual audit under Regulation 30 of the PM Regulations,” added the circular. The portfolio managers will have to submit monthly reports to APMI in addition to submitting the same to Sebi within seven working days from the end of each month. “APMI shall make available the monthly reports of the Portfolio Managers on the APMI website in an intuitive and user-friendly manner facilitating ease of comparison so as to provide access to portfolio level, investment approach level, portfolio manager level and industry level information to all the stakeholders. APMI shall also make available relative performance of each investment approach within the strategy to concerned portfolio manager and also disclose the same on its website,” it added. All the provisions relating to reporting the performance shall be applicable to any entity reporting/ publishing/ advertising performance of any IA of any portfolio manager. The circular does not cover portfolios of investors/ clients of portfolio managers if the investors are governed by separate statutes like Provident Funds (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization, Exempted Provident Fund Trusts), Employee State Insurance Corporation, Postal Life Insurance and so on.

