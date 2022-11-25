 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI issues framework to address technical glitches at stock brokers

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Nov 25, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

Stock brokers frequently face technical issues on the trading terminals offered by them to their clients, which in many instances has resulted in monetary losses for clients.

Technical glitch shall mean any malfunction in the systems of the stock broker including malfunction in its hardware, software, networks, processes or any products or services provided by the stock broker in the electronic form.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 25 issued a new framework to cut down on instances of technical glitches being faced by stock brokers in India.

The measures including new reporting requirements, financial disincentives for stock brokers facing technical glitches, capacity planning, and software testing among others will become applicable from April 1, 2023.

Stock brokers frequently face technical issues on the trading terminals offered by them to their clients, which in many instances has resulted in monetary losses for clients.

Several stock brokers including the likes of Zerodha have undergone major and minor technical glitches in recent years.

The capital market regulator had constituted a working group to recommend suitable measures to address the issue of technical glitches at stock brokers.

Technical glitch shall mean any malfunction in the systems of the stock broker including malfunction in its hardware, software, networks, processes or any products or services provided by the stock broker in the electronic form, SEBI said in a notice.