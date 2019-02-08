App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI issues eligibility criteria for physical settlement of stock derivatives

According to the circular, in addition to the existing schedule of stock derivatives, the derivatives on stock meeting the eligibility criteria specified by the regulator will also be physically settled from the new expiry cycle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

SEBI on February 8 issued a new circular related to physical settlement of stock derivatives.

The stocks that qualify for physical settlement are the ones that witness an intra-day movement of 10 per cent or above on ten or more occasions in the last six months or three or more occasions in the last one month.

The stocks that qualify for physical settlement are the ones that witness an intra-day movement of 10 per cent or above on ten or more occasions in the last six months or three or more occasions in the last one month.

Other eligibility criteria for the stock includes an intra-day movement of 25 percent or above on one or more occasions in the past one month .

Also, if the maximum daily volatility of the stock exceeds 10 percent either in equity or equity derivatives segment in the past one month, the stocks shall be physically settled.

The maximum daily volatility of the stock will be as estimated for "margining purpose".

SEBI said the "exchanges shall review the above conditions on a monthly basis. Existing contracts on the stock, however, shall continue to follow the settlement mode as applicable at the time of contract introduction."
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 10:37 pm

tags #markets #SEBI

