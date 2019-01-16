App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi issues draft norms for commodity indices

Besides, the watchdog has proposed rules for product design for future on the indices as part of larger efforts to deepen the participation of institutions in the derivatives segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sebi on Wednesday issued draft norms for commodity indices, proposing a maximum weightage of 20 percent for a constituent.

Besides, the watchdog has proposed rules for product design for future on the indices as part of larger efforts to deepen the participation of institutions in the derivatives segment.

Only contracts that are compliant with certain conditions would be allowed to be part of the indices. The contracts should have traded for at least 90 percent of trading days in last 12 months and they should have a minimum average daily turnover.

The turnover should be at least Rs 75 crore for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, and Rs 500 crore for all other commodities, as per the draft norms.

related news

Before re-balancing an index, the future contracts concerned should have been trading in the particular exchange for at least 12 months.

Regarding weightage, any constituent in index would have a maximum weightage at 20 percent and minimum at 1 percent. The weightage of the index constituents would be periodically selected and re-balanced.

Besides, the index changes would be implemented only after market hours.

For product design of futures on index, the regulator said initially tenor of the contracts can be six months with a contract size of at least Rs 5 lakh.

Trading hours would be in line with the trading hours for underlying futures, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

With respect to position limits, it would be over 1,000 lots or more than 5 percent of the total open interest in commodity index futures for clients. It would be more than 3,000 lots or above 15 percent for traders.

Among others, exchanges would be required to make necessary disclosures like top largest participants in index derivatives to the public.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #commodity indices #Market news #SEBI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.