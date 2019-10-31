App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office

In two separate notices inviting applications from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's western regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI is planning to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices inviting applications from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's western regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Sebi said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator, driver, office assistant and house keeper.

For providing security guards, Sebi said the agency should have proven track record of successfully providing ex-servicemen security guards to the corporate offices of public sector undertakings, state-owned banks, and government establishments, among others, and should have best practices for rendering such services.

Interested agencies will have to send in application to Sebi by November 11.

Earlier this month, Sebi invited expression of interest from the interested parties for providing these services at its office in Kochi.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

