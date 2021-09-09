business SEBI introduces T+1 settlement cycle; How will it impact retail investors? SEBI introduced T+1 rolling settlement cycle for stocks on an optional basis. According to the circular, a stock exchange can choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips to all stakeholders after giving advance notice of at least one month regarding the change in the settlement cycle. The new rule will come into force on January 1, 2022. Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors to better understand the impact on market participants.