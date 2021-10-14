MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi introduces online system to obtain SCORES credentials for cos intending to list Secs on bourses

The companies are required to attach a declaration along with the online form on the letter head of the company signed by the compliance officer.

October 14, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Sebi | PC-Shutterstock

Sebi | PC-Shutterstock


Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to introduce an online mechanism for obtaining SCORES credentials for all companies intending to list their securities on stock exchanges.

"This has been done as part of Sebi's green initiative and to streamline the redressal of investor grievances against companies before listing," according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Therefore, such companies are no longer required to submit a physical copy of the form or send e-mail to Sebi as was provided in a circular issued in December 18, 2014.

"It has now been decided tointroduce an online mechanism for obtaining SCORES credentials for all companies intending to list their securities on Sebi-recognised stock exchanges," as per a circular on Thursday.

SCORES is Sebi Complaints Redress System.

The online form can be accessed on the SCORES.

Close

Related stories

The companies are required to attach a declaration along with the online form on the letter head of the company signed by the compliance officer.

The companies intending to list on main board need to submit the declaration that the DRHP has been submitted with Sebi. While, those intending to list on SME/debt platform need to declare that an application to list its securities has been submitted with the stock exchange or in-principal approval has been obtained from the exchange.

The SCORES credentials are to be sent to the e-mail ID of the compliance officer/ dealing officer as provided in the online form.
Tags: #Business #Market news #SCORES credentials #SEBI
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.