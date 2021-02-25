English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi introduces framework to deal with technical glitches at stock exchanges

The framework proposes a monitoring mechanism for ensuring corrective action along with appropriate penalty wherever warranted.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
SEBI headquarters

SEBI headquarters


Markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has put out a comprehensive framework to deal with technical glitches at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

As per a statement released by the regulator on February 25, MIIs should submit a detailed root cause analysis to SEBI in a time-bound manner after due vetting by the Technology Committee and Governing Board of the MII.
This report will be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of SEBI, which consists of eminent academicians and technocrats.


The framework proposes a monitoring mechanism for ensuring corrective action along with appropriate penalty wherever warranted.


Apart from this, the regulator said that it would take all necessary measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes including addressing institutional deficiencies.


"Recognizing the importance of Business continuity, MIIs are required to carry out live trading from disaster recovery site for 2 consecutive days every six months apart from having to conduct quarterly disaster recovery drills," it said.


SEBI  has sought a report from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on shutdown of trading at the exchange on February 24.


Trading at the NSE was halted for much of the day today following a technical glitch.

The capital markets regulator had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakhs on the exchange due to several technical glitches. SEBI has a plan to compensate investors for losses due to technical glitches. However, the method of compensation is yet to be finalised.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #markets #NSE #SEBI
first published: Feb 25, 2021 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.