SEBI introduces Core BRSR ESG reporting, tackles unregulated ESG rating providers

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

In May last year, the market regulator constituted an advisory committee on ESG issues under whose aegis ESG disclosures, ESG investing and ESG ratings were deliberated in an integrated manner.

Sebi said that access to the fund for selling securities during market dislocation will be to specified mutual fund schemes in proportion to the contribution made to the fund at a mutual fund level.

SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has issued an ESG rating framework that aims to encourage sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

In its latest board meeting, SEBI has introduced a novel ESG reporting called Core Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) and has also formulated specific measures for ESG investing.

SEBI has expressed concern about the activities of unregulated ESG rating providers (ERPs), which may lead to larger concerns about issues of investor protection, market efficiency, risk pricing, capital allocation, and greenwashing.

To address these concerns, SEBI has introduced the concept of Core BRSR reporting, which mandates 49 parameters for ESG reporting, down from 800 previously.