App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on 5 entities for manipulating RM Mohite Textiles share price

During the investigation, SEBI observed that the scrip price of the company had increased from Rs 255 on October 1, 2010 to Rs 380 on February 4, 2011. Thereafter, the price of the scrip started decreasing and touched Rs 123.15 on April 8, 2011 and finally closed at Rs 220.35 on April 29, 2011.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI levied a total fine of Rs 20 lakh on five entities for manipulating the price of shares of RM Mohite Textiles Ltd.

The regulator conducted a probe in the scrip of the firm between October 2010 and April 2011 on observing high volatility in the price of the shares.

During the investigation, SEBI observed that the scrip price of the company had increased from Rs 255 on October 1, 2010 to Rs 380 on February 4, 2011. Thereafter, the price of the scrip started decreasing and touched Rs 123.15 on April 8, 2011 and finally closed at Rs 220.35 on April 29, 2011.

Close

It was noted that the five entities were involved in the price manipulation as they contributed to the positive last traded price (LTP) by trading among themselves.

related news

The entities dealt in the shares of the firm in a "coordinated manner to artificially inflate the price," SEBI said in an order dated August 30.

"In the light of the facts of the present case, the nexus observed amongst the noticees and the manner in which the noticees have coordinated with one another to execute trades with significantly high LTP conclusively establish that the trades of the noticees were not genuine and were executed as part of an artifice/method used only to artificially manipulate the price of RMMTL," it added.

By doing so, the entities have violated relevant provisions of SEBI Act, 1992 and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations.

Accordingly, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Bharatkumar Baldevbhai Parmar, Rs 5 lakh on Tushar Rameshbhai Patel, Rs 3 lakh on GGF Mercantile Pvt Ltd and Rs 1 lakh each on Heena Rameshbhai Patel and Vipul Hiralal Shah.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #India #markets #RM Mohite Textiles #SEBI

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.